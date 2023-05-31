location
Moscow
phone

Container terminal

"Goldcontainer - Vnukovo"

Container terminal

«Goldcontainer - Dry Port»

Container terminal

"Goldcontainer - Chekhov"

Container terminal

"Goldcontainer - Gubtsevo"

Container terminal

"Goldcontainer - Gzhel"

Our services

We provide a full range of services and works related to the acquisition, sale, storage and rental of shipping containers.

Storage of empty containers

Storage of loaded containers

Container repair

Transportation of containers

Geography of terminals in Moscow

About us

Depot in Vnukovo was launched in 2013, the site in the Chekhov district started to work in early 2022, and in the fall of 2022 we opened the third Dry Port Goldcontainer depot and we are continuing to develop.

2023 was characterized by launching of Golcontainer – Gubtsevo and Goldcontainer – Gzhel, the last one was opened specifically for handling loaded containers.

During this time, we have gained strong experience in the sphere of working with clients.

The main services of the company are handling, storage, repair and transportation of empty and loaded containers. Our depot services are closely associated with logistics. We help our clients to carry out the export of containers at Moscow stations using vehicles, and we also form and accept container unit trains at sites equipped with railway lines.

We know sector-specific issues , and we are bent on making the routine processes simple and convenient, all our terminals work on a 24-hour basis and are always ready to connect.

Long-term and trusting relationships are part of our philosophy, we are open to feedbacks of partners and customers. Company is interested in developing and improving the services provided.

Why choose us?

Personal account

Of the client for a convenient system of accounting, applications and control of their container fleet.

Round-the-clock work

Each terminal operates on a 24-hour basis

Maintenance

We carry out various types of repairs - from replacing the sealing rubber to replacing the beam

We deliver

Containers to any point in Moscow, Moscow Region and throughout the country

A network of 5 depots

We store large volumes, we are located next to the stations

We store loaded containers

At a specially designed depot in Goldcontainer - Gzhel

