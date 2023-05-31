Depot in Vnukovo was launched in 2013, the site in the Chekhov district started to work in early 2022, and in the fall of 2022 we opened the third Dry Port Goldcontainer depot and we are continuing to develop.

2023 was characterized by launching of Golcontainer – Gubtsevo and Goldcontainer – Gzhel, the last one was opened specifically for handling loaded containers.

During this time, we have gained strong experience in the sphere of working with clients.

The main services of the company are handling, storage, repair and transportation of empty and loaded containers. Our depot services are closely associated with logistics. We help our clients to carry out the export of containers at Moscow stations using vehicles, and we also form and accept container unit trains at sites equipped with railway lines.

We know sector-specific issues , and we are bent on making the routine processes simple and convenient, all our terminals work on a 24-hour basis and are always ready to connect.

Long-term and trusting relationships are part of our philosophy, we are open to feedbacks of partners and customers. Company is interested in developing and improving the services provided.